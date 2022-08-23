Alabama gives Saban new 8-year, $93.6 million deal

His contract ensures his pay will remain at or near the top of the heap among college football coaches.

Saban would get a boost if his deal is less than the average total pay of the three highest paid Southeastern Conference coaches or the average of what the five paid coaches in college football are making. He’d receive the higher of the two averages.

Saban agreed to a three-year extension in June 2021 for $84.8 million over eight years.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne is receiving a three-year extension through June 30, 2029 with a 5 percent raise. He'll make $1.49 million this year with raises pushing his salary to $1.91 million for 2028-29.

The financial terms of the contracts become official upon the formal approval by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees.

