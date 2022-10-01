Alabama QB Bryce Young exits with apparent shoulder injury

Alabama coach Nick Saban told CBS in a halftime interview that Young had a shoulder injury, but the severity was unknown.

With Alabama up 28-7, Young returned to the sideline after halftime in full uniform. He did not re-enter the game on Alabama's first second-half possession.

Young threw for 173 yards before he left with 10:42 remaining in the first half.

Jalen Milroe came in for Young and scored a rushing touchdown on Alabama’s next offensive possession to put the Tide up 21-0.

Milroe threw for a touchdown later in the second quarter and started Alabama's first series of the second half.

