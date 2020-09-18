Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally; Alpha forms

Meanwhile off the coast of Portugal, Subtropical Storm Alpha formed. It is only the second time the Hurricane Center has had to use the Greek alphabet after running out of its traditional storm names. The only time they had done this before was in the deadly 2005 hurricane season, during which Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

Alpha's maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph (85 kph) with little change in strength expected before landfall. It was centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) north of Lisbon, Portugal, and is moving northeast near 17 mph (28 kph). Alpha is expected to move across the coast of west-central Portugal during the next few days, the Hurricane Center said.

Alpha came within hours of Tropical Storm Wilfred also forming in the eastern Atlantic, using the last of the traditional names for tropical systems. That storm's maximum sustained winds Friday morning were near 40 mph (65 kph). Slight strengthening was possible during the day but weakening should start over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Wilfred was centered about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 17 mph (28 kph).

The prior record for the earliest 21st named storm was Wilma on October 8, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Seleka Souls looks over a neighbor's home that was damaged by Hurricane Sally, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

This photo provided by Tina Austin shows damage at the Barber Marina in Elberta, Ala., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, caused by Hurricane Sally. (Tina Austin via AP) Credit: Tina Austin Credit: Tina Austin

Mamie Patterson helps her cousin Kenneth Bargaineer, right, clean up after Hurricane Sally, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert