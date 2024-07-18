Alabama has executed man convicted of killing delivery driver during a 1998 robbery attempt

The execution began shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court turned down his request for a stay of execution, which Gavin filed himself in a handwritten document.

“I love my family," Gavin said in his final statement, which appeared to be followed by a few words in Arabic. At about 6:16 p.m. Gavin, who is Muslim, appeared to move his lips in prayer as his spiritual adviser stood beside the gurney. Soon after his head, which had been lifted, fell back on the gurney and Gavin appeared to lose consciousness At about 6:19 corrections officer performed a consciousness check— saying his name, brushing his eyelids and pinching his arms— which is done before the lethal drugs are administered. Soon after his breathing faded.

Prosecutors said Gavin shot Clayton during the attempted robbery, pushed him into the passenger seat of the van he was driving and drove off in the vehicle. A law enforcement officer testified that he began pursuing the van and the driver — a man he later identified as Gavin — shot at him before running away into the woods.

“After receiving a death sentence, Mr. Gavin appealed time after time for years to avoid justice, but failed at every attempt. Today, that justice was finally delivered for Mr. Clayton’s loved ones. I offer my prayers for Mr. Clayton’s family and friends who still mourn his loss all these years later,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.

Clayton, 68, was retired from a job at a railroad company and was a Korean War veteran, according to a 1998 obituary published by The Birmingham News. At the time of the killing, Gavin was on parole in Illinois after serving 17 years of a 34-year sentence for murder, according to court records.

“There is no doubt about Gavin’s guilt or the seriousness of his crime,” the Alabama attorney general’s office had written in requesting an execution date for Gavin.

Alabama last week agreed in Gavin's case to forgo a post-execution autopsy, which is typically performed on executed inmates in the state. Gavin, who is Muslim, said the procedure would violate his religious beliefs. Gavin had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop plans for an autopsy, and the state settled the complaint.

A jury convicted Gavin of capital murder and voted 10-2 to recommend a death sentence, which a judge imposed. Most states now require a jury to be in unanimous agreement to impose a death sentence.

A federal judge in 2020 ruled that Gavin had ineffective counsel at his sentencing hearing because his original lawyers failed to present more mitigating evidence of Gavin’s violent and abusive childhood.

Gavin grew up in a “gang-infested housing project in Chicago, living in overcrowded houses that were in poor condition, where he was surrounded by drug activity, crime, violence, and riots,” U.S. District Judge Karon O. Bowdre wrote.

A federal appeals court overturned the decision which allowed the death sentence to stand.

It was the 10th execution in the U.S. this year and the third in Alabama, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Missouri also have conducted executions this year. The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit takes no position on capital punishment but has criticized the way states carry out executions.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from executing an inmate 20 minutes before he was scheduled to receive a lethal injection.