Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas files for bankruptcy, seeks buyer

The company plans to find a buyer during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows it to continue operating while its managers and advisers work on repaying creditors.

“The transaction will provide the company with much-needed incremental financing to stabilize the business during the pandemic, which has had an unprecedented and outsized impact upon the movie theater and dining industries,” the company said in a statement. “More importantly, it will position Alamo Drafthouse to return to growth and continue executing on its long-term strategic vision."