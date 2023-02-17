BreakingNews
First Ohio Wawa gas station coming to Liberty Twp.
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Alan Gilbert extends contract with Hamburg orchestra to '29

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Alan Gilbert has agreed to a five-year contract extension as chief conductor of the Elbphilharmonie Orchestra in Hamburg, Germany

NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Gilbert agreed Friday to a five-year contract extension as chief conductor of the Elbphilharmonie Orchestra in Hamburg, Germany, a deal that runs through the 2028-29 season.

The New Yorker, who turns 56 on Feb. 23, became the orchestra's chief conductor the 2019-20 season.

Gilbert also is music director of the Royal Swedish Opera, conductor laureate of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and principal guest conductor of the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra.

Gilbert was music director of the New York Philharmonic from 2009-10 through 2016-17. He is a son of former New York Philharmonic violinists Yoko Takebe and Michael Gilbert.

In Other News
1
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
2
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?
3
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
4
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
5
Man United sale set to test UEFA rules on multi-club owners
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top