Alan Taylor wins $50,000 book prize for 'American Republics'

Taylor's “American Republics: A Continental History of the United States, 1783-1850” has won the Barbara and David Zalaznick Book Prize in American History, the society announced Friday. Previous winners include Robert Caro, Gordon Wood and Jill Lepore.

“Alan Taylor’s American Republics richly illustrates how the difficulties surrounding our nation’s birth were as complicated and vexing as the issues that challenge and divide us today,” Dr. Agnes Hsu-Tang, who chairs the society's board of trustees, said in a statement.