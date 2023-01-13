Alaska governor pitches plan to capitalize on carbon markets

Dunleavy plans to introduce his so-called a carbon management bill package during the legislative session that begins next week.

The Republican governor and members of his administration outlined the proposal at a news conference in Anchorage. Dunleavy said in a statement that he wants lawmakers to seriously consider it as a “cornerstone of a long-term fiscal solution" that would complement revenue from oil and gas and Alaska's nest-egg investment fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund. The state has relied heavily on oil revenue and earnings from the permanent fund to help pay for state government.