Alaska man gets pistol from his car to stop robbery attempt

Moore had the teen put down the knife and lay face-down on the floor until Alaska State Troopers arrived. Officers arrested the unidentified teen, who faces attempted robbery and assault charges.

Store employees were so thankful for Moore’s action they bought him breakfast.

Moore said he wasn’t planning to use his pistol but was glad he had it. He said firearms are “a shield against thieves, a deterrent against most crimes if people know that your establishment could be armed or people in that establishment could be armed.”

Alaska State Troopers advised people should not get involved in such incidents, Instead, they should call 911 if possible and be a good witness.