Alaska's sole member the US House tests positive for COVID

Young is the longest-ever serving Republican in the U.S. House. He was first elected in 1973. On Wednesday, he was declared the winner in the 2020 race, defeating Alyse Galvin.

Since he has the longest tenure of current members, he carries the ceremonial title of dean of the U.S. House. It carries no official duties beyond swearing in the House speaker.

He's Alaska's sole representative in the U.S. House.