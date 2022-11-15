Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants

Braverman drew widespread criticism for those words last week and also sparked Rama to respond harshly, blasting her words as “crazy narrative” and attempts to “cover up for totally failed policies on borders and on crime.”

“The fact there came no apology shows it was a calculated attack," he added Tuesday.

Rama said that visa liberalization would help lower the number of people arriving illegally, but the U.K. government's policy is "completely the reverse.”

“The British government has launched a blind alley road with its new policy that has resulted from Brexit,” he said at a news conference.

Last week, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said it is “extremely grateful” for Albania’s cooperation on managing migration.

Sunak has described the migrant crisis as a “serious and escalating problem.” He acknowledged that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed, but maintained his Conservative government was getting a grip on the situation.

——-

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration and Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini