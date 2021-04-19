Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

“Though I am a Catholic I have told him OK (to go to the mosque), because my wife is a Muslim. 'If you do not want to go to the church, go to the mosque as normal people do,’ I've told him,” he said, adding that his son was often prevented from entering mosques by worshippers because they told him he was a Christian.

Ahmed Kalaja, imam of the mosque, said the armed man attacked worshipers and staff at a time when the mosque was filled with believers during the fasting month of Ramadan.

“We hope it was not a terrorist attack," said Kalaja, adding that the five wounded believers were praying when Nikolli attacked them.

Albania's 2.8 million people are predominantly Muslim with smaller Christian Catholic and Orthodox communities that have gotten along well with each other.

Police said Nikolli was from the northern town of Burrel and his religious background wasn't yet clear. Later, his father said that his son was converted to Islam by an imam in the town.

