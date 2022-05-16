Albanian parliament fails to elect a president in 1st vote

Candidates are proposed by a group of at least 20 lawmakers in the 140-seat parliament. The parliament may hold five rounds to elect the president. In the first three rounds, the winner must secure at least three-fifths of the vote, or 84 lawmakers, which the ruling Socialists do not have. In the last two rounds, only the majority of the vote, or 71 lawmakers, is needed.

Edi Rama, the prime minister and leader of the governing Socialists, said they will patiently wait for the fourth round to elect the next president. Socialists have 74 votes.