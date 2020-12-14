Albanians hold a peaceful protest over police shooting

Monday's police statement said that authorities “wouldn't tolerate any gathering that runs counter to existing restrictions.”

Demonstrators have hurled stones and other objects against police and at government buildings and destroyed street traffic signs. Police have responded with tear gas and water cannons.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has apologized for what he called the “inexplicable” shooting of Rasha, and his interior minister resigned Thursday.

But that hasn't placated the demonstrators, who are now asking for the resignation of the police chief and the release of those who have been arrested in days of clashes with police. Smaller protests have been held in other cities.

Scores of people have been arrested in five days of protests and almost 300 have been charged with holding an illegal protest during the pandemic, as well as with arson and public order breaches. Authorities say 28 police officers and at least four protesters have been injured in the clashes.

Rama has accused opposition politicians, including President Ilir Meta, of inciting the violent protests. The center-right opposition Democratic Party blames Rama for Rasha’s death and on Monday accused Albania's police chief of allowing violence against demonstrators.

Albania holds a parliamentary election on April 25.

The U.S. and the European Union have urged Albania’s political parties to exercise restraint amid the protests.

Reacting to the detention of two journalists covering protests in recent days, Brussels said “it is crucial that journalists in Albania are able to do their job free of any threat of violence, harassment and intimidation, so that citizens have access to all information.”

Albanian police detain a protester as others try to release him during clashes in Tirana, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Albanian demonstrators clashed in the third day on Friday protesting for the death of a 25-year-old man shot dead by a police officer. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina) Credit: Hektor Pustina Credit: Hektor Pustina