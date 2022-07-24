Albania's newly sworn-in president urges political unity

Begaj is post-communist Albania’s eighth president and the third from the military ranks. The five-year presidency has a largely ceremonial role and the president is expected to stand above partisan divisions. The president is the army's commander general, also holding some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces.

Begaj started his speech at parliament talking about Albania's “irreversible European path.”

Earlier this month Albania, a NATO member since 2009, launched accession talks with the European Union.

“European Albania, today a promise and tomorrow a reality, is the crown of the most beautiful historical dream of the Albanian people,” he said.

The EU, the United States and other Western countries welcomed Begaj in his new post.

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Begaj in a tweet Sunday, adding that “With the opening of accession talks, we are at an exciting time in EU-Albania relations."

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj inspects a guard of honour during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj inspects a guard of honour during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj takes the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj takes the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj takes the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj takes the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj stands for the national anthem during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj stands for the national anthem during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda Combined Shape Caption Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda