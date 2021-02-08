Album sales surge for Morgan Wallen after racist comment

Hannah Karp, Billboard's editorial director, said that some uptick in interest in his music is coming from people who are curious about Wallen in the wake of the scandal and media attention. But she said that also shows how his fans are responding to decisions to remove him from the radio as well.

“His fans are likely streaming him more because they can't hear him on the radio anymore,” said Karp. “Some fans may be streaming him more in addition to show their support for him, which is something that super fans and fan armies often do.”

Karp noted that in general album sales and downloads are much smaller than streaming numbers for all artists, so it doesn't take much to cause large percentage jumps in sales.

Karp said that it may be too early to predict the long-term consequences for Wallen.

“We haven't seen the full effect of radio dropping his music from playlists. Radio is a really powerful driver of consumption, so it's possible that will end up in decreasing streaming and sales eventually,” she said.