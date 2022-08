Albuquerque Muslims help bid to keep killings suspect jailed

Syed was detained this week and is scheduled to appear in court Monday, when a state judge will consider a motion by prosecutors seeking to detain Syed without bond pending trial. Prosecutors have argued that Syed is dangerous and that no conditions of release will ensure the community's safety.

Syed denied any connection to the crimes that shook the city and its small Muslim community after he was arrested during a traffic stop, saying he was heading to Houston to find a new home for his family over fear about the killings.

His public defenders declined comment on the case Thursday except to say that they were reviewing evidence and preparing for Monday's hearing.

“Given the level of media attention, we need to be very careful to not let this case be tried in the public forum and not a court of law,” said Tom Clark, one of Syed's state appointed attorneys.

Assed and other members of the city's Muslim community said they were working with law enforcement to try to keep Syed in custody.

Despite police saying personal conflicts might be part of the motive for the killings, Assed said in an interview that Muslims are struggling to understand why the men who were killed were targeted and that the killings raised questions and concerns about whether more attacks had been planned.

“It’s certainly our concern for this community as we move forward and it’s a concern because not knowing more about the motive, we are at a disadvantage in understanding whether that was what was planned, that was it, or whether more victims were on the radar,” Assed said.

Syed was arrested late Monday more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from his Albuquerque home. He told authorities he was on his way to Texas, citing the ambush-style killings as his concern. The first killing in November was followed by three between July 26 and Aug. 5.

According to a criminal complaint, police determined that bullet casings found in Syed’s vehicle matched the caliber of the weapons believed to have been used in two of the killings and that casings found at the crime scenes were linked to guns found at Syed’s home and in his vehicle.

Police said they received more than 200 tips and one from the Muslim community that led them to the Syed family. Syed knew the victims, authorities have said.

Syed has lived in the United States for about five years. When interviewed by detectives, Syed said he had fought against the Taliban, according to a criminal complaint filed in court Tuesday.

He lived in an apartment in Albuquerque with family members who told reporters that he was a truck driver but hadn't worked for a company in a long time.

Court documents show the domestic violence allegations Syed was accused of involved separate altercations with his wife, a son and his future son-in-law. The cases were dismissed because the victims declined to press charges.

Combined Shape Caption Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, left, speaks at a news conference to announce the arrest of Muhammad Syed, a suspect in the recent murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M., as Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller listens, at right, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Combined Shape Caption Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, left, speaks at a news conference to announce the arrest of Muhammad Syed, a suspect in the recent murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M., as Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller listens, at right, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis

Combined Shape Caption Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina address another killing of a Muslim man that happened early Saturday morning in Albuquerque, during a news conference at the ADP headquarters in Downtown Albuquerque on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Chancey Bush Credit: Chancey Bush Combined Shape Caption Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina address another killing of a Muslim man that happened early Saturday morning in Albuquerque, during a news conference at the ADP headquarters in Downtown Albuquerque on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Chancey Bush Credit: Chancey Bush

Combined Shape Caption A young man bows during the Dhuhr afternoon prayer at the Islamic Center of New Mexico, Sunday Aug. 7, 2022, after the fourth Muslim man was murdered in Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Combined Shape Caption A young man bows during the Dhuhr afternoon prayer at the Islamic Center of New Mexico, Sunday Aug. 7, 2022, after the fourth Muslim man was murdered in Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis

Combined Shape Caption Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, center, thanks Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, left, following a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to announce the arrest of Muhammad Syed, a suspect in the recent murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M. Hussain's brother Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was murdered on Aug. 1. At right is Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torres. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Combined Shape Caption Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, center, thanks Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, left, following a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to announce the arrest of Muhammad Syed, a suspect in the recent murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M. Hussain's brother Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was murdered on Aug. 1. At right is Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torres. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis

Combined Shape Caption This undated photo released by the City of Española shows Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, a planning and land use director who was killed in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 1, 2022. Hussain is one of four victims in a series of killings of Muslim men in New Mexico's largest city as the deaths sent ripples of fear through the religious community nationwide. (City of Española via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This undated photo released by the City of Española shows Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, a planning and land use director who was killed in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 1, 2022. Hussain is one of four victims in a series of killings of Muslim men in New Mexico's largest city as the deaths sent ripples of fear through the religious community nationwide. (City of Española via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad Syed. Syed, 51, was taken into custody Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in connection with the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the last nine months. He faces charges in two of the deaths and may be charged in the others. (Albuquerque Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad Syed. Syed, 51, was taken into custody Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in connection with the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the last nine months. He faces charges in two of the deaths and may be charged in the others. (Albuquerque Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited