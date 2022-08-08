Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men

Police said Saturday that the victim in the latest killing was a Muslim from South Asia who is believed to be in his mid-20s.

The man, whose identity hasn’t yet been confirmed by investigators, was found dead after police received a call of a shooting.

Earlier this week, police confirmed that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers were looking for possible ties among the separate crimes.

Two of the men — Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41 — were killed in the past week, and both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque. The third case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, a Muslim man of South Asian descent.

Police declined to say whether Friday night's homicide was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.

Authorities said they can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and can determine a motive.

“We will bring this person or these persons to justice,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Sunday.