Alcantara fans 10 in 6 innings, Marlins beat Pirates in 10

Miami ace Sandy Alcantara struck out 10 in six innings, allowing two runs and two hits and leaving with a 1.81 ERA. It was his first outing since striking out Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton in a perfect inning during the All-Star Game.

Alcantara has fanned 36 and permitted just four runs over 29 innings in his past four starts.

Aguilar gave Miami a 3-1 lead with a two-run single in the sixth off Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

Bryan De La Cruz hit his seventh home run for the Marlins. He stretched their lead to two with an RBI single in the ninth.

Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz hit his fifth home run.

PUT HIM ON THE BOARD

Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday picked up his first two hits in the majors, beating a throw from Cruz at short for a single before stealing second in the second inning and doubling in the ninth. Bleday, the No. 4 overall pick in 2019, made his first start after debuting in the seventh inning Saturday.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: RHP Huascar Brazoban, Brigham and Astudillo were selected from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Max Meyer was placed on the 15-day injured list after the rookie left 10 pitches into his start Saturday with a right elbow sprain. … RHP Tommy Nance also was put on the 15-day IL because of a right groin strain. … INF Brian Anderson (left shoulder sprain) went on the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (4-9, 5.46 ERA) will start Monday in the first of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. He has lost his past three starts, giving up 10 runs (nine earned) in 16 innings.

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (2-8, 4.02) will take the mound Monday for the first of a two-game set at the Chicago Cubs. Brubaker tossed seven scoreless innings his last time out, allowing three hits and striking out nine with two walks in a 5-4 loss to the Marlins on July 13.

