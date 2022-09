Alcaraz wins set, Ruud shows sportsmanship | US Open updates

Ruud then approached the chair and confirmed that the ball bounced twice. Alcaraz gave him a thumbs-up and clapped his hand onto his racket to join the crowd in applause.

4:20 p.m.

After a long road to get there, Carlos Alcaraz has begun his U.S. Open men's singles final against Casper Ruud.

The No. 3 seed from Spain won five-set matches in the last three rounds, ending with his semifinal victory over American Frances Tiafoe. The 19-year-old played until 2:50 a.m., the latest finish ever at the U.S. Open, in his victory over Jannik Sinner in the previous round.

Ruud, the No. 5 seed, opened serve on the blue court with 9/11/01 stenciled in white on the green sideline. The roof above Arthur Ashe Stadium is closed on a rainy Sunday in New York on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

3:40 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won their first U.S. Open double's title and third major of the year, completing the career Grand Slam by rallying to beat Americans Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

The Czech team finished an unbeaten season in the majors, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles but not playing in the French Open after Krejcikova tested positive for COVID-19. They won it all at Roland Garros in 2021.

The third-seeded team in Flushing Meadows won its sixth Grand Slam title overall.

McNally and Townsend, playing for the first time in a major together after Townsend returned to action after giving birth last year, led 4-1 in the second set.

It was the second loss in the U.S. Open final for McNally, who partnered with Coco Gauff last year.

2:30 p.m.

A first-time Grand Slam champion will be crowned at the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year when Carlos Alcaraz meets Casper Ruud.

The winner will also move to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz could become the youngest man to win a major since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal did so at the same age at the 2005 French Open. Ruud would become the first No. 1 player from Norway.

Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 2020 and Daniil Medvedev did the same in 2021.

