Krejcikova, Siniakova win women's doubles | US Open updates

The third-seeded team in Flushing Meadows won its sixth Grand Slam title overall.

McNally and Townsend, playing for the first time in a major together after Townsend returned to action after giving birth last year, led 4-1 in the second set.

It was the second loss in the U.S. Open final for McNally, who partnered with Coco Gauff last year.

___

2:30 p.m.

A first-time Grand Slam champion will be crowned at the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year when Carlos Alcaraz meets Casper Ruud.

The winner will also move to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz could become the youngest man to win a major since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal did so at the same age at the 2005 French Open. Ruud would become the first No. 1 player from Norway.

Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 2020 and Daniil Medvedev did the same in 2021.

___

Taylor Townsend, of the United States, right, and Caty McNally, of the United States, pose with the runner-up trophy after being defeated by Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, and Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic in the final of the women's doubles at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)