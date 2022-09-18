Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals

But the 19-year-old Alcaraz was back to his best on Sunday, with some shots that had the crowd on their feet. Kwon also played inspired tennis and their trainers squeaked on the hard court as both ran frantically in lengthy rallies, returning shots that at times seemed unplayable.

Roberto Bautista Agut had got Spain off to a great start with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hong Seong-chan. Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez were playing Nam Ji-sung and Song Min-kyu in the doubles.

The result sends Spain through to the final eight in November, when it will also be on home turf as the single-venue quarterfinals will be played in the southern city of Málaga.

Three other venues — Bologna in Italy, Hamburg, Germany and Glasgow, Scotland — are hosting group-stage matches.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is congratulated by Spanish team coach Sergi Bruguera at the end of his match against Korea's Soonwoo Kwon, during the group B Davis Cup qualifier between Spain and Korea in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Korea's Soonwoo Kwon during the group B Davis Cup match in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Korea's Soonwoo Kwon serves to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the group B Davis Cup match against in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning a point during the group B Davis Cup match against South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)