Alcohol poisoning in Laos leaves 2 tourists hospitalized

Two 19-year-old Australian tourists are being treated in Thailand for suspected severe alcohol poisoning after apparently consuming tainted drinks in neighboring Laos
A woman carries a baby as she walks by the Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A woman carries a baby as she walks by the Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Nation & World
By HAU DINH – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
VANG VIENG, Laos (AP) — Two Australian tourists are being treated in Thailand for suspected severe alcohol poisoning after consuming tainted drinks in neighboring Laos, Australian media reported Tuesday.

The two 19-year-old women were on a backpacking vacation in Laos when they became ill in the tourist town of Vang Vieng, The Age newspaper in the women's hometown of Melbourne reported.

Duong Duc Toan, manager of the Nana Backpacker Hostel, said Tuesday that staff were told by other guests that the two women were unwell after they failed to check out as planned on Nov. 13, and they arranged transport to a hospital for them.

He said that two days earlier the women had joined more than 100 other guests for free shots of Lao vodka offered by the hostel as a gesture of hospitality. He said no other guest reported any issue, adding that the women had then gone for a night out, returning in the early hours of the morning.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that it was providing consular assistance to two Australians and their families in Thailand, but couldn't provide further information for privacy reasons.

“Our thoughts are with them at this deeply distressing time,” the office said.

They were then transported to Thailand and are being treated at hospitals in Bangkok and Udon Thani, The Age reported. Their parents have flown in to be with them.

It wasn't clear what the two drank, but methanol is sometimes used as the alcohol in mixed drinks at disreputable bars and can cause severe poisoning or death.

Australian media also reported that two Danish tourists died after consuming tainted alcohol in Vang Vieng at the same time as the Australian women, but it was not immediately possible to confirm details.

Asked about media reports, Denmark’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press that “two Danish citizens have passed away in Laos” but that it could not provide specifics for “reasons of confidentiality in personal matters.”

Vang Vieng is a tourist town particularly popular among backpackers seeking partying and adventure sports. Businesses appeared to be going on as usual Tuesday evening in the surrounding neighborhood of the hostel bustling with bars and food stalls.

Jasmine Antonius, a Dutch tourist who has been in Vang Vieng for three days, said that she tried to become more careful with drinks after she heard about the case.

“I think sometimes you’re not really watching how your drinks are being made,” she said. “I feel now it’s a wake up call for many people since this happened. So I hope people would take more precaution because it’s really sad.”

It wasn't immediately possible to verify reports that other tourists were also poisoned in the same incident.

Toan, the hostel manager, said he hoped the investigation would clear its name, but for now the hostel has stopped giving free shots to its guests.

A notice displayed at the bar of Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

Foreign tourists relax at a swimming pool at Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

Duong Duc Toan, the manager of Nana Backpack hostel displays a bottle of vodka, in the bar of the hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

A woman swipes the floor as foreign tourists check out of Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

A foreign tourist buys coffee at Nana Backpack hostel bar in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

Duong Duc Toan, the manager of Nana Backpack hostel sits in the bar of the hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

Foreign tourists relax at a swimming pool at Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

Tourists talk to a bar owner in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

Foreign tourists have a drink at a night club at Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

Foreign tourists drink beer at a bar near a river in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

