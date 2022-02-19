Alec Baldwin and family purchase a retreat in Vermont

The historic farmhouse, built before 1800, and a guest cottage rest on "50-something acres" and the property is "just gorgeous," Faith Rhodes, principal broker and owner of Rhodes Real Estate, told the Bennington Banner.

Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, drew media interest when they visited last fall after a gun the actor was holding discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set. Baldwin contend it was a tragic accident. Also injured was the film’s director.