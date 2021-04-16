X

Alert level raised for Aleutian Islands volcano emitting ash

Nation & World | 10 minutes ago
By Associated Press
The Alaska Volcano Observatory reports a volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain has been emitting ash, prompting officials to raise the alert level

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands chain has continued to emit ash, the Alaska Volcano Observatory reported Thursday, prompting officials to raise the alert level.

Satellite views suggested ash emissions from the Semisopochnoi volcano that started in the morning are continuing with no decrease in intensity. The observatory listed the volcano being under a watch.

The ash cloud extends more than 217 miles (350 kilometers) southeast of the volcano and has reached heights of up to 20,000 feet (6 kilometers) above sea level, the observatory said.

Adak is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) east of the volcano.

