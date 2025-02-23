Alex Bregman hits a 2-run homer in his spring debut with the Boston Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in his spring training debut with the Boston Red Sox, launching a drive over the left-field wall in the second inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Bregman also had a single in the first inning, reaching base in his first two at-bats. The two-time All-Star signed a $120 million, three-year deal with Boston this month after spending the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros.