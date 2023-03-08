Alex Jones would get $520,000 salary under bankruptcy plan

The new filing shows the company expects to sell more than $30 million a year in dietary supplements, which Jones hawks on his show and are the company's main source of income.

Meanwhile, Jones and an expected new chief operating officer would each be paid $520,000 per year. The company also would hand out $560,000 to nearly $1.3 million per year in executive incentives and another $352,000 to $677,000 in employee bonuses annually.

Free Speech Systems, which has more than 40 employees, would pay $780,000 to $940,000 per year all together to its workers. It would pay another $839,000 to $1 million annually to contract employees.

Jones, who lives and works in Austin, Texas, also has filed for personal bankruptcy.

“I’m officially out of money, personally,” Jones said on Infowars in December. “It’s all going to be filed. It’s all going to be public. And you will see that Alex Jones has almost no cash.”

That contradicted testimony at one of last year's trials by a forensic economist who said Jones and his company had a combined net worth as high as $270 million.

The Sandy Hook families are contesting parts of Free Speech System's bankruptcy, including a more than $50 million debt the company says it owns to another creditor, PQPR Holdings Limited LLC. Free Speech Systems buys dietary supplements from PQPR to sell on the Infowars website.

Jones has an ownership stake in PQPR, which is managed by his father, David Jones, according to the filing by Free Speech Systems.

During a hearing related to Jones' personal bankruptcy case on Wednesday, lawyers for both Jones and his creditors expressed frustration with difficulties in obtaining accurate financial information from Jones that have caused delays in the filing of required court documents.