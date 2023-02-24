Prosecutors again ask Alex Murdaugh about financial crimes

Waters also asked Murdaugh about that addiction and the defendant avoided specifics like exactly how many pills he was taking just before the killings or the agitation he felt when he started to have withdrawals.

“Opioids gave me energy," Murdaugh said. "Whatever I was doing, it made it more interesting,”

Murdaugh avoided yes or no answers in cross-examination, instead repeating questions and then setting off on meandering answers tangential to the prosecutor's questions.

Exasperated, Waters again asked Murdaugh if he looked his clients in the eye before he stole from them.

“They are real people. They are good people. They are all people that I care about. And a lot of them are people I loved. And I did wrong by them,” Murdaugh said, repeating a version of one of his frequent answers.

“You hurt the people you love, I know," Waters replied dismissively.

Murdaugh is charged with murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, 52, shot multiple times with a rifle, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, shot twice with a shotgun. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

On the stand Thursday, tears ran down Murdaugh's cheeks when his lawyer asked if he blew his son's brains out or shot his wife several times.

“I would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them,” Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh is charged with about 100 other crimes, ranging from stealing from clients to tax evasion. He is being held without bail on those charges, so even if he is found not guilty of the killings, he will not walk out of court a free man. If convicted of most or all of those financial crimes, Murdaugh would likely spend decades in prison.

