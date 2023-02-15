Alex Ovechkin away from Capitals due to death of his father

Ovechkin left the Capitals on Tuesday to tend to what the team called a family health matter regarding a loved one. Coach Peter Laviolette said he expected Ovechkin to be gone for at least the rest of the week and away for the foreseeable future.

“Life is tough,” Laviolette said. “When it comes to your family and parents, that’s what matters. He’s going to deal with some things right now, and we’re going to be supportive."