Alex Ovechkin gets 885th career goal to move nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 885th career goal midway through the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against New York Rangers on Wednesday night, moving nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

The Capitals' captain scored as he knocked in a loose puck from the left side with 9:32 left in the third period to tie the score 2-2. Ovechkin now has 46 goals in 76 career games against the Rangers.