Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT

The Capitals were on track for a fifth consecutive loss before Milano beat Felix Sandstrom off the rush with 2:58 left in regulation. The play was close to being offside, but Philadelphia coach John Tortorella never challenged Washington's tying goal.

Ovechkin scored on a one-timer off a pass from Dylan Strome 1:04 into OT, lifting the Capitals to their first win this season in a game that went past regulation. He made Sandstrom the 164th different NHL goaltender he has scored on, tying Mark Messier for third most in that category, and moved 11 goals back of Gordie Howe for second on the career list.