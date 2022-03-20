Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Algeria recalls Spanish ambassador over Western Sahara

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Algeria has recalled its ambassador to Spain in protest against Madrid’s backing of a Moroccan plan to give autonomy to Western Sahara

PARIS (AP) — Algeria has recalled its ambassador to Spain in protest against Madrid’s backing of a Moroccan plan to give autonomy to Western Sahara.

The ex-Spanish colony is disputed between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement.

Algeria condemned Spain’s “abrupt U-turn,” saying in an official statement Saturday that Spain had previously demonstrated neutrality in the long-running conflict for the land.

Algeria threw its weight behind the Polisario after Morocco’s annexation of Western Sahara in 1975.

Spain on Friday backed a Moroccan proposal for Western Sahara to operate autonomously under Rabat’s rule, calling it “the most serious, realistic and credible” initiative for resolving a decades-long dispute over the vast African territory.

The Polisario accused Spain of a “grave error” of judgment. It has continued to call for an independence referendum.

In Other News
1
S. Korea's next leader to abandon Blue House for new office
2
Live updates: Protest in Poland snarls Belarus-bound trucks
3
Car runs into carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6
4
Ukraine says Russia bombs another shelter in besieged city
5
Shooting wounds 4 at South by Southwest festival in Austin
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top