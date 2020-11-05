Alibaba revenue up 30% as virus drives demand for e-commerce

“As Ant Group's major shareholder, Alibaba is actively evaluating the impact on our business in response to the recent proposed change in the fintech regulatory environment, and will take appropriate measures accordingly,” said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba, on an earnings call with analysts and media.

Ahead of the earnings results, Alibaba’s stock closed up 6.28% at 294.60 Hong Kong dollars ($38) on Thursday, up about 40% since the beginning of this year.

The Hangzhou-based company is also gearing up for its upcoming Singles’ Day online shopping festival, held annually on Nov. 11. The shopping festival is the world’s largest, with consumers spending $38.4 billion over a period of 24 hours last year, topping Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the U.S.

This year, consumers are expected to spend tens of billions of dollars during Singles’ Day on its Taobao and Tmall e-commerce platforms on everything from luxury goods to fresh food.