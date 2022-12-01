Aline Kominsky-Crumb, underground cartoonist, dies at 74

Kominsky-Crumb was born on Long Island, in the suburb of Five Towns. She studied art in her college years at The Cooper Union in Manhattan, and later relocated to Arizona, earning a bachelor's in fine arts at the University of Arizona.

She met Crumb — often known as R. Crumb — in the early 1970s in San Francisco, where she became part of an underground comics movement. There, she was part of the all-female Wimmen’s Comix collective before breaking with the group and starting “Twisted Sisters” with Noomin, who died in September.

With Crumb, whom she married in 1978, she produced a series of comics called “Aline and Bob's Dirty Laundry” about their family. They had a daughter, Sophie, who is also a comics artist. In the early 1990s, the family moved to France, settling in a medieval village in the Languedoc-Roussillon region. A documentary about their life, “Crumb,” was released in 1994.

Kominsky-Crumb published a graphic memoir, "Need More Love," in 2007, a collection of her artwork over four decades, and "Love That Bunch" was published in 2018.

