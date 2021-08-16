All 8 dead in tourist helicopter crash found in Kamchatka

The Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed Thursday into Kurile Lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula. Eight people managed to escape the sinking aircraft and were rescued by rangers from the Kronotsky nature reserve, who rushed to the crash site on boats.

Kamchatka governor Vladimir Solodov said Monday that the wreckage of the helicopter, with some bodies in it, lies at a depth of 120 meters (394 feet), and authorities are working on lifting it out of the lake.