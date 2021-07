All a blur as Canada's MacNeil claims 2 medals at Olympics

On realizing she'd won her first Olympic gold, MacNeil mouthed "oh my God" and got a big hug from defending champion Sarah Sjoestroem.

It was a frenetic 24-hours for MacNeil. The 21-year-old from London, Ontario was also part of the Canadian team that won silver in the 4x100 freestyle relay on Sunday.

Her stash is quickly building and the two medals from Tokyo go with three from the world championships in 2019 — also gold in the 100 fly and two relay bronzes.

“It’s crazy,” she said at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. "I’m still trying to process yesterday and what happened with the relay just because that was so incredible. And I still don’t think I’ve realized the whole world champion thing.

“So this’ll take a while to get used to for sure.”

MacNeil's also has to work out a place to keep her medals. Her world champs gold is currently sitting on her bookshelf.

"I don’t really have a spot for it," she said.

The bigger picture is that Canadian swimming is coming back after going through a lean 30 years at the Olympics that finally came to an end at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 when Penny Oleksiak won four medals, including gold in the 100 freestyle.

Oleksiak also was on the Canadian 4x100 team with MacNeil in Tokyo on Sunday, and is also just 21.

And the latest Canadian sensation is 14-year-old Summer McIntosh, who swam in the final of the 400 freestyle on Monday alongside superstars Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus.

MacNeil was singing the praises of McIntosh in interviews at the pool — the two are roommates in Tokyo — when she realized the teenager's race was going on right then. MacNeil asked if she could put the interviews on hold to watch and provided her own nervous running commentary.

McIntosh at one point was third behind Ledecky and Titmus and in a close fight for bronze with China's Li Bingjie.

"Is she in third?" MacNeil said, gripped as she watched. “Yeah! Come on Sums. She has to hold on ... Oh my God, I can't watch this. Tell me when it's over."

McIntosh just missed out on a medal but finished fourth in her first Olympic final, an incredible swim.

“Not bad for a 14-year-old,” MacNeil said. “I'm serious.”

MacNeil then turned back to the reporters and apologized for the diversion: “Anyway, what were we taking about? Sorry,” she said.

And she regained her focus for the second time in the day.

___

Margaret MacNeil, right, of Canada, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter butterfly as Sarah Sjoestroem, of Sweden, looks on at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Margaret MacNeil of Canada celebrates on the podium after winning the women's 100-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Margaret MacNeil of Canada leaves the pool after winning the final of the women's 100-meter butterfly at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Margaret MacNeil of Canada celebrates on the podium after winning the women's 100-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader