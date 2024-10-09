All of Broadway's theater lights will dim for actor Gavin Creel after an outcry

The death of Creel on Sept. 30 put the spotlight on the practice of dimming marquee lights after a notable theater figure has died. While giants in the field get all of Broadway theaters dark for a minute, lesser figures may only have partial dimming.

Creel's death prompted the Committee of Theatre Owners to decide that one theater from every theater owner would dim their lights. An online petition demanding all theaters participate was signed by over 23,000 people.

Actors' Equity, which represents thousands of performers and stage managers, expressed their concern, saying “everyone who receives the tribute deserves the full tribute." Playwright Paula Vogel said not dimming all the lights was a “travesty to this brilliant actor who put money in pockets and joy in audiences.”

Creel was a Broadway musical theater veteran who won a Tony for "Hello, Dolly!" opposite Bette Midler and earned nominations for "Hair" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

Partial dimming in the past has been enacted for theater producer Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Marin Mazzie. The decision on Mazzie was overturned to a full dimming after a similar outcry.

The date for the dimming tribute for Creel and Smith has yet to be announced. The tribute for Bailey, who appeared in 15 Broadway productions, is set for Oct. 17.