Alleged ex-member of Gambian special unit tried in Germany

German prosecutors say the unit killed a journalist in the town of Kanifing in 2004, and in 2006 assassinated an alleged critic of the president near Banjul’s airport.

Baba Hydara, the son of slain journalist Deyda Hydara — who was co-founder and managing editor of The Point newspaper and worked for Agence France Presse and Reporters Without Borders — has joined the trial as a co-plaintiff.

The suspect was arrested in March 2021 and has been detained since. Trial dates are scheduled into next year.

Jammeh ruled Gambia for 22 years. He lost a presidential election and went into exile in Equatorial Guinea in 2017 after initially refusing to step down.

