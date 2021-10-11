Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

Emmanuel Sanders had two TD catches for the Bills. Dawson Knox had 117 yards receiving and the other one.

The game had been hotly anticipated since January, when the Chiefs romped past Buffalo on their way to the Super Bowl, largely because it promised to once again showcase two of the AFC's best offenses in prime time.

The problem for Kansas City? It also has one of the worst defenses.

That was clear long before L'Jarius Sneed blew coverage on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders that gave Buffalo a 14-10 lead. Or Daniel Sorensen blew coverage on a 61-yard pass to Stefon Diggs that led to a field goal, or when the safety blew coverage on tight end Dawson Knox that resulted in a 53-yard touchdown reception.

Allen only completed seven passes in the first half. They went for 219 yards and two scores.

The Chiefs were fortunate to trail only 24-13 at halftime, when lightning lit up the sky and sent fans scurrying for the concourses. The Bills had begun to warm up but were pulled off the field for what became an hour-long wait.

Things didn't get a whole lot better for Kansas City when the game finally resumed.

After the teams traded punts, Mahomes slung a bullet that bounced off Tyreek Hill's hands and right to Hyde, who had nothing but mushy green field in front of him. He returned it 26 yards for his first career pick-six.

The Chiefs quickly drove into the Buffalo red zone on their next possession, but Mahomes threw a pass that Greg Rousseau batted at the line of scrimmage. The rookie defensive end managed to corral it for another interception.

FLASH FORWARD

Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon was active for the first time. He signed late last month after the NFL cleared him to play following his sixth suspension. Gordon caught one pass for 11 yards but also was called for offensive pass interference.

INJURIES

The Chiefs' Edwards-Helaire left with a left knee injury after getting tackled following a screen pass with 8:08 left in the third quarter. He finished with 13 yards on seven carries after back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.

UP NEXT

The Bills play in primetime again at Tennessee on Oct. 18.

The Chiefs head to Washington next Sunday.

