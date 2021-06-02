Ally Bank ends all overdraft fees, first large bank to do so

It's a major move by Ally, the 17th largest bank in the country by size, and for the industry, which has been reliant on overdraft fees for decades to boost their profits often at the expense of poorer Americans.

In its announcement, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank cited specifically the impact that overdraft fees have on Black and Latino households, which are historically poorer than their white counterparts and are hit with overdraft fees more often. It's also a common reason why Black and Latino households choose to be “unbanked,” that is being without a bank account, in order to avoid the fees that often come with these accounts.