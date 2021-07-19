Almodóvar’s ‘Madres paralelas’ to open Venice Film Festival

Organizers said Monday that the film about two, single and pregnant women starring Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit and Israel Elejalde will debut as part of the competition slate on Sept. 1.

Almodóvar has a long history with the oldest film festival in the world and said in a written statement that he was “born as a film director in 1983 in Venice.” In 2019, he was given the Festival's Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.