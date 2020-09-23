Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state

About 30 whales in the original stranding were moved from the sandbars to open ocean but several got stranded again, Deka said.

About a third of the first group had died by Monday evening, and an update on the death toll and condition of survivors was expected later Wednesday.

Tasmania is the only part of Australia prone to mass strandings. It is the first involving more than 50 whales in Australia’s southernmost state since 2009.

“In Tasmania, this is the biggest (mass stranding) we’ve recorded,” Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said.

Rescue crews remained optimistic about freeing more whales, Carlyon said.

With cool weather helping, "We’ve got a very good chance of getting more off that sandbar,” he added.