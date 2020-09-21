Alone among nations, US moves to restore UN Iran sanctions

Accompanied by Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and national security adviser Robert O'Brien, Pompeo said the U.S. was acting because the rest of the world is refusing to confront the Iranian threat.

“No matter where you are in the world, you will risk sanctions,” he said, warning foreign companies and officials not to do business with targeted Iranian entities.

Craft said, “As we have in the past, we will stand alone to protect peace and security."

The administration declared on Saturday that all U.N. sanctions against Iran had been restored because Tehran is violating parts of the nuclear deal in which it agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.

But few U.N. member states believe the U.S. has the legal standing to restore the sanctions because Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018. The U.S. argues it retains the right to do so as an original participant in the deal and a member of the council.

The remaining world powers in the deal — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia — have been struggling to offset the sanctions that the U.S. re-imposed on Iran after the Trump administration left the pact, which the president said was one-sided in favor of Tehran.

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's nuclear agency, said Monday that there is still a broad agreement among the international community that the nuclear pact should be preserved.

At a conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Salehi said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, has been “caught in a quasi-stalemate situation” since Trump pulled out.

While insisting it is not pursuing a nuclear weapon, Iran has been steadily breaking restrictions outlined in the deal on the amount of uranium it can enrich, the purity it can enrich it to, and other limitations. At the same time, Iran has far less enriched uranium and lower-purity uranium than it had before signing the deal, and it has continued to allow international inspectors into its nuclear facilities.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, third from left, steps back after speaking as Defense Secretary Mark Esper, second from right, prepares to speak at a news conference to announce the Trump administration's restoration of sanctions on Iran, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the U.S. State Department in Washington. Also pictured are from left, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Esper and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi sits in a press briefing with Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Salehi said his country won’t accept any additional demands beyond its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. The statement on Tuesday came as the chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog was visiting Iran. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People sit at desks keeping social distance during the general conference of the IAEA, in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

A cleric and his friends wearing protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus cross an intersection in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Iran's president dismissed U.S. efforts to restore all U.N. sanctions on the country as mounting economic pressure from Washington pushed the local currency down to its lowest level ever on Sunday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Credit: Vahid Salemi Credit: Vahid Salemi