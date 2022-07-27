Alphabet, Microsoft boost US stocks as market waits on Fed

The S&P 500 index was up 1.3% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 2.5%.

Boeing shares rose 3% after the aerospace company delivered more planes in the first quarter than it has since the start of the pandemic. Shares of technology heavyweights Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet were both up more than 4% after their latest quarterly reports.