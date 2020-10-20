Altered photo shows Ice Cube, 50 Cent in 'Trump 2020' hats

“This is the start of a really bad week for the Democrats…,” one Twitter user said on a post with the altered photo that had more than 8,000 shares Monday.

Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, has come under fire for appearing to work with the Trump administration on his “Contract with Black Americans,” which calls for a new dynamic for how our country is run to address racial issues. In a recent interview with CNN, he said both the Trump campaign and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign reached out to him about his contract.

“One campaign said ‘we love what you have but let’s really dig into it after the election,’ and one campaign said we love what you have, ’do you mind talking to us about it and that’s what I did,” he said on CNN. “The Trump campaign came to me and asked me to explain to them some of the Contract with Black America.”

Ice Cube clarified that he has not endorsed either campaign.

“Whoever is in power I am going to work with,” he said on CNN.

On Monday, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, took to Instagram to say “Vote for Trump.”

The rappers had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.