dayton-daily-news logo
X

Altuve, Astros going back to ALCS after topping White Sox

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates scoring against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Caption
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates scoring against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Nation & World
By JAY COHEN, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and the Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series

CHICAGO (AP) — It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again.

Led by their October-tested stars, the Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year.

Altuve hit a three-run homer, scored four times and stole a base, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday.

Correa and Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros bounced back from Sunday night's 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball. Michael Brantley had three hits and two RBIs.

Next up for Altuve and company is Game 1 of the ALCS against former Astros bench coach Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox on Friday in Houston. The Red Sox eliminated Tampa Bay with a 6-5 victory in Game 4 on Monday night.

It’ll be Houston’s second ALCS under 72-year-old manager Dusty Baker, whose club got the best of 77-year-old Chicago skipper Tony La Russa.

Gavin Sheets connected for Chicago, becoming the third rookie in franchise history to homer in a postseason game. But Carlos Rodón was knocked out in the third inning of his first start since Sept. 29, and the AL Central champions left eight runners on base.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa hits a two-run double against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Caption
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa hits a two-run double against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate scoring on a Carlos Correa double against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Caption
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate scoring on a Carlos Correa double against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, center, watches from the dugout with Andrew Vaughn, left, and Lucas Giolito against the Houston Astros in the third inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Caption
Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, center, watches from the dugout with Andrew Vaughn, left, and Lucas Giolito against the Houston Astros in the third inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon plays against the Houston Astros in the third inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Caption
Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon plays against the Houston Astros in the third inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa argues with umpire Tom Hallion after Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Caption
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa argues with umpire Tom Hallion after Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

In Other News
1
Mississippi auditor demands payments in human services fraud
2
3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis
3
Retirements, bumpy NCAAs part of ACC 'transitional period'
4
To oldly go: Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip
5
Investigators: No evidence of Fulton County ballot fraud
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top