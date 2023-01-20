BreakingNews
Storms knock out power to more than 15,000; 3,000 still in dark
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Alves arrested in Spain after being accused of sexual abuse

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a woman in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was arrested Friday after being accused of sexually abusing a woman in Spain.

The alleged act took place on Dec. 31 at a night club in Barcelona, police told The Associated Press.

Alves will now go before a judge, who will decide on the charges.

The charge of sexual abuse in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexually groping to rape. Police said they could give no detail on the case.

The 39-year-old Alves is one of soccer’s most successful players, winning major titles with several elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. He currently plays with Mexican club Pumas.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Poland PM: Foreign divers near key port posed no threat
2
Hong Kong pet rabbits enjoy bunny resort while owners away
3
Supreme Court leak report findings: Lax security, loose lips
4
Man's body found in Serbia as Balkans struggles with floods
5
Shiffrin places 4th in downhill; record chase goes on
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top