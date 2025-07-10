Breaking: NEW DETAILS: Regulators offer Dayton hearings on higher AES Ohio rates

Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon and faces Iga Swiatek in the final

Amanda Anisimova has upset No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at Wimbledon and will face Iga Swiatek in the final
Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's singles semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's singles semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Nation & World
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — A little more than two years ago, Amanda Anisimova took a break from tennis because of burnout. A year ago, working her way back into the game, the American lost when she had to go through qualifying for Wimbledon because her ranking of 189th was too low to get into the main bracket automatically.

Look at Anisimova now: She's a Grand Slam finalist for the first time after upsetting No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a compelling contest at a steamy Centre Court on Thursday.

In Saturday's final, Anisimova will face Iga Swiatek, who is a five-time major champion but advanced to her first title match at the All England Club with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Belinda Bencic.

Swiatek was dominant throughout, never letting Bencic get into their far-less-intriguing semifinal and wrapping things up in 71 minutes by compiling twice as many winners, 26, as unforced errors, 23, and demonstrating that she can do just fine on grass courts, thank you very much.

She's 5-0 in major finals — 4-0 on the French Open's clay, 1-0 on the U.S. Open's hard courts — but only once had been as far as the quarterfinals at Wimbledon until now. It's been more than a year since Swiatek won a title anywhere, part of why the 24-year-old from Poland relinquished the top ranking to Sabalenka in October and is seeded No. 8 this fortnight.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning the women's singles semifinal match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus shouts during the women's singles semifinal match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during the women's singles semifinal match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during a women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
UK and France agree to send some migrants arriving in Britain by boat...
2
New Hampshire judge pauses Trump’s birthright citizenship order...
3
Europe unveils deal for more food and fuel for Gaza. Israeli strike...
4
Athletics' Brent Rooker joins list of Home Run Derby participants
5
Jane Birkin’s original Hermès bag sells at auction for whopping 8.6...