Amanda Knox blasts film 'Stillwater' for exploiting her case

“By fictionalizing away my innocence, my total lack of involvement, by erasing the role of the authorities in my wrongful conviction, McCarthy reinforces an image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person,” Knox wrote.

At the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, where “Stillwater” was screened, McCarthy said Knox's case served as an "initial inspiration point but not much beyond that. I just had a daughter then and I thought how it would be like.”

In a later interview with The Associated Press to promote “Stillwater,” McCarthy said he “didn’t want to kind of copy or mimic” Knox's legal ordeal. "It’s loosely inspired by that case, so I didn’t want to try and do a recreation of that. I want Allison to kind of be her own stand-alone character, but it was definitely great to have that for a reference.”

Many reviews and feature stories about “Stillwater” have mentioned Knox as an inspiration for the plot, including The Associated Press. The film opens Friday. The studio releasing the film, Focus Features, didn’t immediately respond to emails Friday.