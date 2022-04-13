Amazon adds 5% 'fuel and inflation surcharge' to seller fees

Federal data released Tuesday showed inflation jumped 8.5% in March, its fastest pace in more than 40 years. Gasoline prices have rocketed 48% in the past 12 months.

Amazon's third-party marketplace, where independent merchants list millions of their products, is a huge part of its business. It has about 2 million sellers, and more than half the goods sold on Amazon.com come from these sellers.

Last year, sellers paid Amazon about $103 billion in fees, which made up about 22% of the company's revenue. The online retailer said the new fees will apply to products ordered before April 28 but shipped and delivered after that date.

Amazon has long faced accusations of undercutting merchants that sell on its platform by making "knock-offs," or very similar products, and boosting their presence on the site.